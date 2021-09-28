Rafael Benitez has revealed Everton starlet Lewis Dobbin is doing well in training sessions, impressing him with his pace and ability on the pitch, and stressed the need for young players to make the best of the opportunities that come their way.

The Toffees boss handed Dobbin his Premier League debut at the weekend in Everton’s 2-0 home win against Norwich City.

Benitez is determined to integrate academy prospects into the first team as he wants to put together a balanced squad with young blood and experience in the long run.

The Spaniard revealed Dobbin has been doing well in training, catching his eye with the pace and ability he brings to the pitch.

Another Everton academy product in the shape of Anthony Gordon also has been clocking up minutes in recent games and Benitez stressed he is pleased to see young talents getting opportunities to show their worth.

“We are really pleased to see him [Dobbin] doing well in the training sessions”, Benitez told Everton TV.

“He is very bright and has the pace and ability.

“It is an opportunity for him and for the other [Academy and Under-23] players to see they can be there.

“Anthony Gordon is also playing, so I am really pleased to see these young lads and they have to take their opportunities.

“It [goals from multiple sources] is important for us, we can be stronger if we have more people in attack and scoring.

“If you have the natural top scorers, it will be easier.

“But, in the meantime, I am really pleased to see any player scoring goals.”

Dobbin has been a regular in David Unsworth’s Everton Under-23s squad and he will be hoping Benitez will hand him more opportunities as the season progresses.