 

Mark Jackson’s side lost their opening group game in the tournament 4-1 away at Tranmere Rovers, but earned a victory at Boundary Park against Oldham.

 

Leeds took the lead in the game in the 42nd minute when Crysencio Summerville scored from the penalty spot.

 

 

The Whites went 2-0 up just before the hour mark, but Oldham struck back with 12 minutes left. However, Max Dean made it 3-1 to Leeds just two minutes later and an injury time goal for Oldham was too little too late.

 

Jackson named a team mostly comprised of teenagers against league opposition and Leeds fans were thrilled with what they saw.

 

 

Tommy feels it is promising that the Under-21 side won even though they were missing a number of the club’s brightest talents, while MJ feels that Lewis Bate and Sean McGurk looked superb.

 

Mat Rush thinks that Leeds have a Ben White like gem on their hands in young Kris Moore.

 

Charlie Myers is of the view that director of football Victor Orta has done a great job bringing talents in, while Neil was also keen to praise midfielder Bate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 