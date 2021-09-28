Mark Jackson’s side lost their opening group game in the tournament 4-1 away at Tranmere Rovers, but earned a victory at Boundary Park against Oldham.
Leeds took the lead in the game in the 42nd minute when Crysencio Summerville scored from the penalty spot.
🎯 Crysencio! pic.twitter.com/TAEGNfsQmZ
— Leeds United (@LUFC) September 28, 2021
The Whites went 2-0 up just before the hour mark, but Oldham struck back with 12 minutes left. However, Max Dean made it 3-1 to Leeds just two minutes later and an injury time goal for Oldham was too little too late.
Jackson named a team mostly comprised of teenagers against league opposition and Leeds fans were thrilled with what they saw.
Tommy feels it is promising that the Under-21 side won even though they were missing a number of the club’s brightest talents, while MJ feels that Lewis Bate and Sean McGurk looked superb.
Mat Rush thinks that Leeds have a Ben White like gem on their hands in young Kris Moore.
Charlie Myers is of the view that director of football Victor Orta has done a great job bringing talents in, while Neil was also keen to praise midfielder Bate.
Could have been quite a few more goals given all the chances we created & largely controlled the match against an Oldham side with a good number of senior players with years of competitive football under their belt. Particularly impressed by our very young players tonight. #lufc
— 𝕋𝕠𝕞𝕞𝕪 (@tommy_lufc) September 28, 2021
Fantastic performance from the young lads so far tonight. McGurk and Bate in particular look a class above #LUFC pic.twitter.com/j4Zus14KpJ
— MJ (@elland_toad) September 28, 2021
Kris Moore’s style of play is so much like Ben White. Great prospect. #LUFC
— Mat Rush ⚽️ (@MatRush11) September 28, 2021
Seems like Lewis Bate is settling in well now #lufc
— Neil 🏆 (@GoneBerardi) September 28, 2021
Fantastic performance from a very young #LUFC U21 side.
Victor/the club have done an amazing job setting us up for the med/long term. They didn’t all play tonight but Cresswell, Bate, Drameh, Gelhardt, Greenwood & Summerville all stars of the future!
— Charlie Myers (@CharlieMyers888) September 28, 2021
𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: A first ever win in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight, as our #LUFC U21s defeat Oldham 3-2 at Boundary Park pic.twitter.com/tlOtID5ELy
— Leeds United (@LUFC) September 28, 2021