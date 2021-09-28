A host of Leeds United fans have been left excited after the club’s Under-21s saw off League Two side Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night and have taken to social media to hail the team.

Mark Jackson’s side lost their opening group game in the tournament 4-1 away at Tranmere Rovers, but earned a victory at Boundary Park against Oldham.

Leeds took the lead in the game in the 42nd minute when Crysencio Summerville scored from the penalty spot.

The Whites went 2-0 up just before the hour mark, but Oldham struck back with 12 minutes left. However, Max Dean made it 3-1 to Leeds just two minutes later and an injury time goal for Oldham was too little too late.

Jackson named a team mostly comprised of teenagers against league opposition and Leeds fans were thrilled with what they saw.

Tommy feels it is promising that the Under-21 side won even though they were missing a number of the club’s brightest talents, while MJ feels that Lewis Bate and Sean McGurk looked superb.

Mat Rush thinks that Leeds have a Ben White like gem on their hands in young Kris Moore.

Charlie Myers is of the view that director of football Victor Orta has done a great job bringing talents in, while Neil was also keen to praise midfielder Bate.

Could have been quite a few more goals given all the chances we created & largely controlled the match against an Oldham side with a good number of senior players with years of competitive football under their belt. Particularly impressed by our very young players tonight. #lufc — 𝕋𝕠𝕞𝕞𝕪 (@tommy_lufc) September 28, 2021

Fantastic performance from the young lads so far tonight. McGurk and Bate in particular look a class above #LUFC pic.twitter.com/j4Zus14KpJ — MJ (@elland_toad) September 28, 2021

Kris Moore’s style of play is so much like Ben White. Great prospect. #LUFC — Mat Rush ⚽️ (@MatRush11) September 28, 2021

Seems like Lewis Bate is settling in well now #lufc — Neil 🏆 (@GoneBerardi) September 28, 2021

Fantastic performance from a very young #LUFC U21 side. Victor/the club have done an amazing job setting us up for the med/long term. They didn’t all play tonight but Cresswell, Bate, Drameh, Gelhardt, Greenwood & Summerville all stars of the future! — Charlie Myers (@CharlieMyers888) September 28, 2021