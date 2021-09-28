Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has insisted he wants to stay and turn things around at the club following a heavy defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton ran out 4-1 winners over Adkins’ men at the Valley, recovering from going a goal behind to pile pressure on the Charlton boss, whose side have had a dire start to the new season.

Charlton are second bottom of the League One table with just six points from their opening ten games and have conceded 17 goals.

Adkins is under big pressure, but he is keen to be given the opportunity to turn things around and insists he understands the supporters’ frustration.

“I want to be here. I want to turn it around. I want to do well”, Adkins was quoted as saying by journalist Louis Mendez.

“I know I’ve got to work hard to turn it around. I share the supporters feelings because I want to do well here.

“It’s not nice when you’re coming off the pitch and people’s feelings are being shown towards you but I understand that”, he added.

Charlton are next in action away at Fleetwood Town, who are also struggling in 20th in League One, at the weekend and it remains to be seen if Adkins will still be in charge.