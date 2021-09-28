Liverpool loan star Ben Davies is positive that he will return to the form he had at Preston North End at Sheffield United soon and is hopeful of returning to Anfield next summer.

Davies joined Premier League giants Liverpool from Championship club Preston in the winter transfer window of last season, but failed to earn a single competitive appearance for the Premier League giants.

Having found playing time hard to come by at the Merseyside-based club, the centre-back joined second tier outfit Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

Davies, who has struggled with fitness issues in his first two months at the club, has insisted that he knew he was going to take some time to regain fitness after joining the Blades.

While he has set his eyes on returning to Liverpool next summer, Davies feels he does not have anything to prove and is confident that he will return to the form he had during his final days at Preston soon.

“I don’t feel like I have anything to prove, I had six months without playing much football and going back to that has taken a bit of time to adapt, to get fit and resilient“, Davies told a press conference.

“So going forward, we’ll start to see what I was producing at the end of my Preston career, I think.

“I signed a 3.5-year deal at Liverpool, I’m looking to have a good season here and go back in the summer.“

Davies has made four Championship appearances for Sheffield United so far this season and will be looking to help the side earn promotion.