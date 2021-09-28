Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he is not going to lose faith in the midfield pivot of Scott McTominay and Fred despite the unpopularity of the partnership amongst the fans.

McTominay and Fred are two trusted midfielders of the Norwegian and they often line up alongside each other in most games for Manchester United.

Solskjaer has moved Paul Pogba to the left of their attack in order to have the more defensive surety that the Scot and the Brazilian bring to his midfield.

But fan opinion on the duo is vastly divided and many believe they are too defensive and do not progress the ball through the middle of the park.

But the Manchester United manager insisted that he loves what the duo bring to the table and insisted that he can trust them to keep the midfield ticking in most games.

Solskjaer said in a press conference: “First of all the stats for those two together, we have had many good results.

“The way we broke-up play against Villa I think they are very instrumental together, their energy and desire.

“I really like to have the two of them.

“I can trust them to give us what they’ve got.

“Fans will always have opinions, it is easy to say who should be playing.”

It remains to be seen whether McTominay and Fred line up again when Manchester United host Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.