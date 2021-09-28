Clubs in the Premier League, Spain and France are ready to move for Everton star Richarlison in the January transfer window, but Toffees boss Rafael Benitez is opposed to a sale, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Since arriving at Goodison Park in the summer of 2018, Richarlison has evolved into an integral part of the Toffees’ attack.

The Brazilian is known for maintaining a high work rate, helping out in defence while also being a potent weapon in front of goal in Everton’s attacking line.

Richarlison’s performances on the pitch for Everton have seen him draw admiring glances from both domestic and foreign quarters.

And several Premier League outfits along with clubs from Spain and France are prepared to makes moves for the 24-year-old when the transfer window swings open in January.

However, new Everton boss Benitez sees Richarlison playing a big role under him at Goodison Park this season and is opposed to the idea of selling him in January.

The Brazilian was linked with interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the last transfer window while there were also claims that ex-Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants him at Real Madrid but no clubs came forward with any concrete proposals.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will be approached by any sides in winter transfer window over a move for the Goodison Park favourite.