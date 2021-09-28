Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has warned the Gers that Thursday’s opponents Sparta Prague are a good side, which he feels they showed against Celtic.

A home defeat in their Europa League opener means Rangers are under some pressure to get a result when they travel to the Czech Republic to take on Sparta Prague.

Rangers scored a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Dundee on Saturday and Ferguson believes that defensive performance will give some confidence to the Gers, who have not looked as tight at the back as last season.

The Rangers legend admitted that Steven Gerrard’s side will need to be at their best in Prague on Thursday night and be defensively solid at the back.

He stressed that given the state of the group, Rangers need to make sure that they do not get beaten in the Czech Republic on Thursday night.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think they need to bring their A game.

“They are a decent outfit and when I watched them against Celtic they were a decent outfit and good players and it is going to be a feisty encounter.

“I think Rangers will take a little bit of confidence from Saturday up at Dens Park, not conceding any goals and they need to make sure they don’t concede.

“But don’t come home with a defeat, they need to make sure they come away with something.”

Rangers were knocked out of the Europa League by Sparta’s crosstown rivals Slavia Prague last season.