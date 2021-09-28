Oldham Athletic boss Keith Curle has acknowledged the quality of Leeds United’s Under-21 side following the young Whites beating his side 3-2 in the EFL Trophy, but feels his men were below par.

Leeds Under-21s boss Mark Jackson named a team of mostly teenagers, with several bright prospects missing, to lock horns with Curle’s Oldham at Boundary Park.

The young Whites went 2-0 ahead on the night, before Oldham pulled one back. Leeds though responded to score again and a late OIdham strike was just a consolation.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: A first ever win in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight, as our #LUFC U21s defeat Oldham 3-2 at Boundary Park pic.twitter.com/tlOtID5ELy — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 28, 2021

Curle admits that Leeds had real quality, but insists he expected that and pinned the blame for the defeat on his players not doing the basics well enough.

He was though happy for the opportunity to give his younger players valuable experience.

“They have got some good players, which you know they’re going to have”, Curle was quoted as saying by the Oldham Times.

“The over-riding factor is we didn’t the basics well, some of our decision making was poor, some of the things that we’ve highlighted that we want them to work on individually showed there is still work to be done.

“It was good to see Davis getting his scoring knack back, but the goals are disappointing.

“But when you lose you’ve got to learn.

“For the younger players who played it was a good opportunity to learn”, he added.

Leeds’ win means that they now have three points in the EFL Trophy Northern Group B, along with Tranmere Rovers and Oldham.