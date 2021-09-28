Villarreal defender Juan Foyth has insisted that his side must prepare to suffer at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Manchester United are coming into the game on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them lose three of their last four games in all competitions.

A defeat at Young Boys in their opening Champions League game means the Red Devils are under pressure to get a win at Old Trafford when Villarreal come visiting on Wednesday night.

Foyth conceded that there are no doubts about the quality that Manchester United possess but it is up to Villarreal to make sure that they have a plan against them at Old Trafford.

He insisted that his team must be prepared to come under pressure and struggle in parts of the game when they take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on Wednesday night.

The Argentine told Spanish daily AS: “Obviously these teams such as Real Madrid, United, Chelsea or Atletico are very competitive, very complete and one of the best in the world.

“We all know that.

“But the idea is to continue working with the same humility, understanding of the game and knowing how to suffer when it is necessary to suffer.

“And we are going with the desire of taking the three points and positioning ourselves in the Champions League.”

The defeat at home to Aston Villa on Saturday means Manchester United are desperate to get their season back on track.