Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has admitted that winning the Ballon d’Or would be a proud moment for him but for the moment he wants to focus on his game with the Blues and Italy.

Jorginho was at the heart of the Chelsea midfield that won the Champions League last season and was pivotal to his team’s success.

The midfielder was also a massive part of the Italy team that won the European Championship in the summer.

His performances for Chelsea and Italy have given rise to the calls for him to win this year’s Ballon d’Or for his outstanding output for both club and country.

Jorginho admitted that 2021 has been great for him and winning the Ballon d’Or would be a proud and fantastic moment for him.

But for the moment the midfielder just wants to keep his head in place and continue to perform for Chelsea and Italy.

Jorginho told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “2021 has been extraordinary and I am enjoying this moment.

“Already being considered as a credible candidate for the Ballon d’Or makes me proud.

“If it happens, it would be fantastic but we are talking in hypotheticals.

“If it happens, I will think of all the good things that a prestigious award like that can give you.

“But now I want to stay with my head in one place, play, try to win with Chelsea and with Italy.”

The Ballon d’Or nominations and winners will be announced at the end of the year and it remains to be seen whether Jorginho wins the accolade.