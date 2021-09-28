Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson is of the view that missing three key players is a massive reason behind Celtic’s poor form at the moment but stressed that they should still be getting results.

Celtic dropped more points and lost more ground to Rangers in the league table when they managed only a 1-1 draw at home against Dundee United.

They remain sixth in the Scottish Premiership standings and are now six points behind arch-rivals and defending champions Rangers in the league table.

Ange Postecoglou is under pressure to deliver results despite being tasked with the job of rebuilding the side and some of the football they played at the start of the season was encouraging.

But Ferguson feels that Celtic fans will only demand wins despite the work needed to be done in the squad.

He conceded that missing three key players such as Kyogo Furuhashi, James Forrest and Callum McGregor has not helped the Celtic manager’s cause, but insisted that their squad should still be strong enough to produce better results.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “The start that he had, everybody was talking about it the way they were playing.

“But at the end of the day, the Celtic fans want wins and they are struggling to get that.

“He is missing, for me, three key players, no doubt about it. Kyogo had that unbelievable start to his Celtic career and he is a big miss.

“James Forrest is a big miss but the biggest miss for me is their captain – Callum McGregor.

“He has missed the last few games and it has shown as he is the driving force in the middle of the park.

“But all that aside, they should still have a strong enough squad to win games of football.”

Celtic have a big game in Europe this week when they will host German giants Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhead on Thursday night.