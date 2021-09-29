Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted he cannot afford to have his charges miss games again having seen Argentina, a country on the UK’s red list, call up both Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso for international duty.

Spurs stars Romero, Lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez were hit with hefty fines and were forced to spend a period in Croatia after they disobeyed their club’s orders and travelled to South American countries that are on the UK’s red list to link up with their national teams.

Both Lo Celso and Romero have again been called up by their country Argentina, which is on the UK’s red list, for their World Cup qualifiers during the upcoming international break.

Spurs could see their stars having to miss more matches if they travel to Argentina and Nuno has insisted the football governing bodies need to take decisions that will protect the clubs.

Asked whether he would try to prevent Lo Celso and Romero from leaving for their national camp, Nuno told a press conference: “What we expect is what we’re concerned about that the governing bodies make a decision that can protect the clubs in this international break.

“We don’t want this situation to repeat again so we don’t have our players.

“I always said, it’s very difficult to say no to a national team.

“It’s never been the case before.

“We’re facing this situation through the pandemic. What we want is protection.

“As clubs we need a decision to protect us. We want our players in national teams and we want them available for us also.”

Spurs are struggling to find their form under new boss Nuno at present and he admitted the club cannot afford to have players out again.

“[We need] some guidance [from UEFA and FIFA].

“We have been through this problem before and we don’t want the situation to repeat itself.

“We know and everybody knows there are conversations going on within governing bodies to solve the situation.

“What we can’t afford is to have our players out again.”

It remains to be seen whether Romero and Lo Celso will leave for Argentina later this month during the international break.