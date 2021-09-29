Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier sees the Watford game as a perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways in front of the home fans just before the international break.

The Whites are winless in the league so far and find themselves in the Premier League’s relegation zone after six games.

However, a turnaround is never too far away and the French Under-21 goalkeeper sees Saturday’s game against Watford as the perfect opportunity to do that.

There will be an international break following the matches this weekend and Meslier feels that the match against the Premier League newcomers inside Elland Road poses the perfect opportunity to turn the tide in their favour.

The first win, the youngster feels could well be the ‘click’ for the rest of the season.

“We need the confidence”, Meslier told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We need to win this game because I think it is a good moment in front of our fans before the international break.

“I think the first win could be the click for the rest of the season.”

Leeds though have kept their cup progress on track, winning their EFL Cup tie against Fulham to set up a next round visit to Arsenal.