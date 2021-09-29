John Barnes is of the view that Mohamed Salah can become a Liverpool legend, provided he stays at Anfield for three or four more seasons and solidifies his legacy.

The Egyptian superstar reached the 100 Premier League goals mark for Liverpool at the weekend in their 3-3 draw away at Brentford, and has also become the fastest Reds star to reach that milestone.

Salah is currently locked in talks with Liverpool over a contract extension but is yet to commit to a new deal with his current stint expiring in the summer of 2023.

The Reds legend explained that the longer Salah stays at Liverpool, the more he will be appreciated and become ingrained into the history of the Merseyside giants.

“The longer Mohamed Salah stays at Liverpool, the more his legendary status at the club will be solidified”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“However, that will be at the end of his career and not when he leaves the club.

“Remember when Fernando Torres was here, people used to say the same thing about him but then he left too soon, so won’t be thought of in those circles.

“But the way he’s going in terms of what he’s done, he will be a Liverpool legend, but only at the end of his career when he leaves Liverpool can we determine how impactful he has been.

“Because if he goes tomorrow, it might not be as much as if he leaves in three, four- or five-years’ time so we can only make that assessment at the end of his career or when he actually leaves Liverpool.”

The Reds faithful will be hoping the winger will put pen-to-paper on a new deal soon and continue his exploits on the pitch having started the current campaign on fire.