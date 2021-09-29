Carlisle United assistant coach Gavin Skelton has admitted that Aston Villa loan starlet Brad Young scoring his first two goals senior goals has given the Blues food for thought in terms of first-team selection.

Young arrived at Brunton Park this summer on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Lions starlet scored his first two goals for the Blues on Tuesday in a 2-0 EFL trophy win against Everton Under-21s but all his appearances so far in League Two have come off the bench.

Carlisle assistant coach Skelton has admitted that Young’s latest performances in front of goal have given them something to think about in terms of first team selection going forward this season.

Skelton lauded Young for his finishing skills and stressed his latest exploits on the pitch will give him a lot of confidence.

“He’s a good finisher”, Skelton was quoted as saying by News & Star.

“We see that in training, and to replicate it in a game is pleasing.

“He’ll be full of confidence and hopefully, whether it’s five, 10, 45 or 90 minutes, he can take that into first-team action.

“It’s the hardest thing to do, to score goals. If someone can get on a run it can be vital for us.

“It’s bound to breed confidence in Brad and put questions into everybody’s head.”

Young will be looking to garner as much first team experience as he can this season at Carlisle and will be determined to make the best out of every opportunity he gets.