Tottenham Hotspur star Bryan Gil has named his favourite player and has also revealed there is another player whose game he closely studies.

Gil signed for Tottenham Hotspur this summer and has made seven appearance in all competitions for Spurs so far.

At Spurs, he plays with reputed attacking stars like Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura, but Gil’s favourite player plays in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Gil’s favourite player is six time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and he also likes to study the star’s Argentina and Paris-Saint-Germain team-mate Angel di Maria closely.

“My favourite player is Messi and I also pay a lot of attention to the way Di Maria plays”, Gil said in a press conference.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to score a lot of goals.

“I can tell you for sure I’ll be contributing with a lot of hard work and effort.”

Gil also named the position he is most comfortable playing in, being that of the left winger, but insisted that he is willing to adapt to any position the manager asks him to play in.

“Left winger, but I can adapt to any position the manager asks me to”, Gil said when asked about his best position.

Gil will be hoping to get on the scoresheet often in his spell in London as well as be involved in goalscoring opportunities and in some way emulate his favourite player.