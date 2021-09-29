Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has insisted that his social media reaction towards Manchester United after last season’s Europa League final with Villarreal had no malicious intent and he does not hate them.

The Spanish side pulled off a shock win over Manchester United on penalties in the Europa League final last season.

Amidst the Villarreal celebrations after the game, Moreno posted a short message towards Manchester United on his social medial channels, which did please Liverpool fans and annoyed their Red Devils counterpart.

He conceded that his love for Liverpool remains with him but he admitted that the whole thing was interpreted in the wrong way.

The Spaniard insisted that it was out of sheer joy following the win and stressed that he does not hate Manchester United or have any contempt towards a club where some of his friends play football.

Moreno told Spanish daily Marca: “I remember Liverpool a lot because I carry them in my heart, just like Sevilla.

“But that expression became so viral I don’t want it to be interpreted as if that I hate United.

“It was the result of the ecstasy of the moment because you see yourself at a humble club in a humble city, which had never reached a final.

“And beating Manchester United in that way on penalties, I was on cloud 9.

“But it was neither out of contempt nor hatred.

“I have friends and teammates there with whom I have been in the national team such as De Gea since the Under-21s and Mata in the national team.

“At no time, it was malicious.”

Villarreal will take the pitch tonight at Old Trafford in a Champions League game which many feel is a must-win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side.