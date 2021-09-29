Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has insisted that he does not view having a wide variety of options in his squad as a problem when it comes to team selection.

The Black Cats have a strong squad ready in the current campaign as the summer saw a slew of arrivals at the Stadium of Light, both on a permanent and loan basis.

Johnson’s side have had eleven different goalscorers so far this season, while they have also fielded three different goalkeepers.

Johnson does not view having many options in the squad through the lens of having a selection headache as he thinks every one of his players has time to play a part at one point or another in the season.

The Black Cats boss added that having a deep squad allows him to prepare for opponents more astutely, as he can then field a team that will best minimise the opposition’s strength or take advantage of their weakness.

“I don’t look at it like that”, Johnson told Sunderland’s official website when asked whether he has a selection headache on his hands.

“We’re together, we’re a squad.

“Of course, everybody wants to play.

“But at the same time those ones that sat watching those boys that perform like that respect that at times you need to play horses-for-courses almost and bring in different attributes, particularly if the opposition has got a big strength or a big weakness.”

With the congested league schedule in addition to their participation in the EFL Trophy, EFL Cup and FA Cup, Johnson will be hoping he is able to rely on his squad.