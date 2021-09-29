Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has revealed that the Blues are not dwelling too much on the win against Doncaster Rovers in midweek and are already planning ahead for their next league game.

Cook’s side thumped Doncaster Rovers by scoring six goals without reply and they go into the weekend undefeated in their last three league games.

Next they face Accrington Stanley and the Blues will be eager to continue on their recent fine form to ascend the League One table.

Cook stressed that while he is grateful for the admiration that is being showered upon his team, it has to be kept in mind that the win was just three points.

The Blues boss insisted that the Tractor Boys have to move on from the win in midweek and shift their attention to the game against Accrington Stanley.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official website, Cook said: “We take the pats on the back and move on.

“Yes we’re delighted and it’s a fantastic night, but we’ve won a game of football.

“It’s one step.

“We’re thinking about Accrington already and we want to keep things going.”

While Stanley are above the Blues in the table, they are winless in their last four games, conceding 14 goals in the process, and the Blues will be hoping to bank on their good form by bagging all three points this weekend.