Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo has stressed the importance of how his team react to their current run of poor form and insisted that everyone at the club needs to stick together.

After winning the first three league games without conceding a single goal, Spurs have lost the last three while letting in nine between the sticks.

The 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby was particularly damaging and Nuno has already found himself under pressure due to the poor quality of their football.

Tottenham’s football has been heavily criticised but Nuno stressed that it is part of the game given the results his team have had over the last few weeks.

But he insisted that his focus is on finding ways to improve his team rather than think about the noise coming from outside.

Nuno said in a press conference: “There is no judgement, I am not worried about the judgement, I am worried about how we can play better.

“The criticism and opinion is part of I and we have to deal with it. That can only distract us. My focus is how we can improve.”

He stressed that Tottenham are still not panicking despite the poor run of results and insisted that it all now depends on how his team react to the bad moment they are going through.

Nuno admits that all teams go through such rough patches and it is important that the squad stick together to get through it.

“We don’t panic because we know this is football. It’s how you react to the bad moments.

“It’s something that you cannot avoid. Every team goes through a moment like this. History shows that. Sticking together is the only way to do it.”