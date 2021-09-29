West Ham United star Declan Rice has insisted he is not concerned about the transfer chatter surrounding him at the moment and stressed he is fully focused on doing his best for the Hammers on the pitch.

The 22-year-old is among the most highly-rated young midfielders in the Premier League and has also established himself as an England international.

Rice is claimed to be attracting serious interest from the Hammers’ top flight rivals in the likes of Manchester United, who are tipped to move for him next summer.

However, the midfielder has insisted he is not concerned about the growing transfer chatter surrounding him and stressed it is not impacting him as is evident from his performances.

Rice made it clear that he is completely focused on giving his best for West Ham whenever he takes to the pitch.

Asked about his long-term future at West Ham, Rice told a press conference: “Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham, how I feel about playing for the manager [David Moyes].

“You can see from my performances; nothing is up and nothing is concerning me.

“My only objective at the moment is going out and playing for the club.”

The Hammers are gearing up to host Austrian side Rapid Vienna in a Europa League clash on Thursday and will be looking for their second win on the trot in the competition.