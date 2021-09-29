Rapid Vienna defender Kevin Wimmer has claimed that the Austrian club’s fans will create a better mood than the West Ham faithful at the London Stadium on Thursday.

David Moyes’ side will be looking to build on their 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb when they host Rapid Vienna in their second Europa League group stage game on Thursday.

West Ham will play their first home game of the Europa League group stage against the Austrian outfit and will be hopeful of edging one step closer towards progression.

However, Rapid Vienna defender Wimmer has warned the Hammers not to bank too much on home advantage as he is confident that his side’s fans will create a better atmosphere at the London Stadium.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star is eager to see the travelling fans return to back Rapid Vienna and is confident that there will be a good atmosphere in the stadium on Thursday.

“That is exactly what we are looking forward to the most and why we have waited a long time for visiting fans from abroad to return“, Wimmer told Rapid TV.

“It’s a great stadium, the away sector is well located, is not hidden in the last corner, but is right behind the goal, so I think there will be a very good atmosphere there.

“I’m sure our fans will be there all the time and will probably create even more mood than the West Ham fans and we can all look forward to that.“

Having lost their opening game in the Europa League against Genk, Rapid Vienna will be hopeful of causing an upset against the London-based club on Thursday.