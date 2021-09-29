Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson is of the view that starlet Leo Hjelde, who joined in the summer, is showing leadership potential.

Hjelde signed for the Whites this summer from Celtic and upon the promotion of Charlie Cresswell to the first team squad, was appointed captain in the game against Oldham Athletic in midweek.

Even as the former Celtic starlet was withdrawn at half-time he wore the captain’s armband and the Whites went on to win the EFL Trophy fixture 3-2.

Jackson believes Hjelde displays qualities that make him leadership material, qualities Jackson observed in him even before his arrival in Leeds.

The Under-23s head coach thinks that the starlet admirably lived up to the challenge handed to him of captaining and leading the team.

“I see good leadership qualities in Leo [Hjelde]”, Jackson was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“I have done for a while when I’ve been watching him throughout the summer, before he signed for the club.

“It was a test for him tonight, to come in and take the armband and lead the team.

“I challenged him to lead the team and organise, it’s a new system of play for him to get used to so that challenge as well is going to be difficult for him but I’ve got full confidence and I see the qualities in him, which hopefully I can help nurture.”

The confidence shown in Hjelde to be awarded the captain’s armband suggests a belief in his abilities at Elland Road.

Hjelde will be hoping to repay the confidence and belief shown in him by performing at a high level for Jackson in the coming weeks.