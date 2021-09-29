Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson has expressed his belief that the Blues are finally starting to deliver on the fans’ expectations.

After the disappointment of not making the League One playoffs in the last campaign, the Tractor Boys were expected to make a strong run for promotion this season.

However, the start of the League One season was horrific for the Blues as they did not win a single of their first six games, but a recent uptick in form has seen manager Paul Cook’s side go undefeated in their last three matches.

Edmundson believes that their recent form is what the fans have been waiting for after their less-than-ideal start to the season.

The defender insisted that the emphatic 6-0 triumph over Doncaster Rovers over the weekend sends a message of strength to the rest of the teams in League One.

“I think this [our recent form] is what the fans have been waiting on”, Edmundson told Ipswich’s official site after the game against Doncaster Rovers.

“We had a bit of a shaky start but I think now, the last three games [getting] seven out of now points that is momentum.

“I think tonight puts a real emphasis on our performance and shows other teams that we mean business.”

The Blues will be hoping that their winning run continues when they take on Accrington Stanley this weekend and the streak eventually snowballs into a promotion push.