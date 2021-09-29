Rapid Vienna defender Kevin Wimmer has hailed West Ham as a team capable of standing up to the big clubs in the Premier League, but insisted his side are determined to cause an upset on Thursday.

Premier League club West Ham and Austrian Bundesliga outfit Rapid Vienna will lock horns at the London Stadium in their second Europa League group stage match on Thursday.

The Irons go into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in their previous Europa League game, while Rapid Vienna will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Genk.

Looking ahead to Rapid Vienna’s trip to London, defender Wimmer has hailed West Ham as a physical team capable of standing up to the big clubs in the Premier League.

However, Wimmer is looking forward to the challenge of going up against the Hammers and insisted that Rapid Vienna are determined to cause an upset at the London Stadium.

“I think you can see what quality they have, that they can trouble even the big clubs or are even equal, especially in their own stadium“, Wimmer told Rapid TV.

“They have a very good team, they are physically very strong and the atmosphere in the stadium will certainly be very special.

“We know what to expect, it will be a difficult game, but such games are the most fun for a footballer.

“Of course, we want to cause a surprise, we are going there because we want to get something and want to show what we can do, that we look good against opponents like these.

“Then I hope that we will come back with a positive result.“

As Rapid Vienna gear up to lock horns with West Ham, it remains to be seen if the Irons can build on their 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb.