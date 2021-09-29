Former Liverpool star and Brentford winger Sergi Canos has explained that Thomas Frank is building a family-like atmosphere at the London club and insisted that the Dane’s mentality is similar to Jurgen Klopp’s.

The 24-year-old came up against his former club when newcomers Brentford hosted an in-form Liverpool side at home in the Premier League last weekend.

Canos, who helped the Bees earn an impressive 3-3 draw against Liverpool, has recalled his time with Klopp’s side and explained how he will never forget making his debut for the Reds in 2016.

The Spaniard revealed that Klopp and assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders have implemented intense training regimes at Liverpool, while also bringing a family-like atmosphere to the club.

Canos is of the view that Frank is creating a similar environment at Brentford and insisted that the Danish tactician’s mentality is similar to that of Klopp’s

“The intensity that Klopp and Pep [Pepijn Lijnders] have in training is fantastic and the squad is completely together – it’s like a family“, Canos told Brentford’s in-house media.

“I know that it’s Liverpool, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, but under Thomas [Frank] at Brentford we are doing similar things that I remember from my time at Liverpool.

“Thomas’ mentality is very similar.

“It was fantastic to make my debut at West Brom with my family in the stands – I will never forget that.“

Canos, who has been a permanent member of Brentford’s squad since 2017, only made one senior appearance for Liverpool.