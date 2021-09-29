Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has stressed that, while the Toffees should be enthusiastic about the number of points they have garnered this season, they cannot afford to stagnate.

The Toffees are on 13 points after six games, just one point behind league leaders Liverpool and only kept outside the top four due to goal difference.

Everton’s next two league games are against Manchester United and West Ham United, both teams that finished above them last season, and the Toffees will be hoping their good form continues even against strong opposition.

Doucoure is mostly pleased with the Toffees’ performance against Norwich City over the weekend and stresses that the side are now fully focused on the game against Manchester United.

The midfielder added that while the side’s point tally is impressive they cannot afford to become slack and instead should continue on improving their play.

“It is a very good start, we have a massive game at the weekend and all the focus this week is on having a very good result at United”, Doucoure was quoted as saying by Everton’s official site.

“We did some good things against Norwich.

“It was a positive start to the game but for a while after our first goal they pushed us back.

“We worked well as a team and had a strong reaction after our second goal when we could have scored more.

“But the most important thing was to win.

“We feel very good and are happy with the number of points we have but it is only the beginning and we have to keep working to improve.”

Everton’s only loss this Premier League season was against Aston Villa and their opponents at the weekend were also victims of the Villans last time out.

The Red Devils will be looking to put the result last weekend behind them while the Toffees will be looking to take heart from the win against Norwich and earn a victory.