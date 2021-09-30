England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that joining Arsenal has played a key role in Aaron Ramsdale making it into the Three Lions squad.

Ramsdale has usurped Bernd Leno as the Arsenal number 1 this season and has started all of their last three Premier League games.

There were question marks around him when Arsenal decided to spend big money to snare him away from Sheffield United in the summer but he has proved his naysayers wrong.

Ramsdale was in the England squad during the European Championship as well after Dean Henderson left the set-up after picking up an injury.

Southgate knows the strengths of the goalkeeper and conceded that his decision to join a club of Arsenal’s stature and style has also played a key role in him getting back into the England squad.

The England manager said in a press conference: “Aaron was with us all summer so we had an opportunity to work with him and understand his strengths.

“The move to a club with high expectation and style of play of building from the back is an important factor for us.

“He has adapted well to that move.”

Ramsdale will hope to remain on his current career path and hope to become the England number one in the near future.