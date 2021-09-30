Leeds United, Aston Villa and Brentford are eyeing a move for Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah, who has plans to leave his club in January in search of regular game time, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Arsenal academy starlet is struggling for game time under boss Mikel Arteta this season and is yet to even make a Premier League matchday squad.

Nketiah largely remained a squad player last season, and did clock up some game time, but he has seen no action at senior level this season.

The 22-year-old is keen on playing regular first team football this season and has plans to leave the Emirates Stadium when the winter transfer window swings open.

And the Gunners’ top flight rivals Leeds, Aston Villa and Brentford are all keen on a move for him.

Nketiah had a six-month loan spell at Leeds during the 2019/20 season and they want to have him back at Elland Road in January, while the Lions and the Bees are also among his potential suitors.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is known to be not keen on making new signings mid-season but Nketiah is one player he has already worked with at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen whether Nketiah will get a move to a fellow Premier League side in January with him currently not short of suitors.