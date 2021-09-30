Sunderland boss Lee Johnson feels scoring against Cheltenham Town ended Black Cats new boy Leon Dajaku’s goalscoring frustration and hailed the goal as a beautiful finish.

The 20-year-old joined League One club Sunderland from German top flight club Union Berlin on loan until the end of the season on transfer deadline day.

Dajaku made his second League One appearance for the Black Cats against Cheltenham this week and marked the occasion by netting his first goal for the club.

Sunderland boss Johnson explained that the German was disappointed to not get on the scoresheet in the side’s previous game and feels he ended the frustration by scoring against Cheltenham.

Johnson, who is delighted that Dajaku’s parents were in attendance to see him score his first goal for the club, hailed his finish as beautiful, while also reserving praise for Everton loan star Nathan Broadhead for his role in the goal.

“He had a couple of chances in the last game and you could see the frustration“, Johnson told a press conference.

“What was nice was his mum and dad were there to see it as well.

“They came over for the first time to watch him play and he got a fair few minutes.

“It was a beautiful finish after some really good work from Nathan Broadhead.“

Having scored his first goal for Sunderland this week, Dajaku will be hopeful of building on the momentum when the Black Cats face Portsmouth on Saturday.