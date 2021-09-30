Chelsea loan star Michy Batshuayi has revealed that the presence of former Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou played a key role in his decision to join Besiktas.

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas acquired the 27-year-old’s services on loan until the end of the season from European champions Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Having struggled to make an impact during his temporary stint with Crystal Palace last term, Batshuayi is hopeful of getting his career back on track with the Black Eagles.

Explaining the reason behind his decision to join Besiktas on loan, Batshuayi has revealed that former Tottenham star N’Koudou persuaded him to make the switch.

The Chelsea loan star explained that N’Koudou, who he shared the dressing room with during his time at Marseille, as well as coach Sergen Yalcin, told him everything about Besiktas before his move.

“My coach called me first for the transfer“, Batshuayi told Turkish television channel TRT Spor.

“It was very important to me that Nkoudou was also here.

“They told me everything I need to know about this club, the fans, the atmosphere and the city.

“What I needed too was to play for a big team like Besiktas.“

Batshuayi will be hopeful of striking a partnership with N’Koudou again at Besiktas and getting his career back on track before returning to Chelsea.