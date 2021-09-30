Peter Schmeichel has insisted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to lead Manchester United at the moment and stressed he does not see any other managers that can do a better job.

The Red Devils have had a mixed bag of results across all competitions so far this season, having suffered defeats in the Premier League, Champions League and being knocked out of the EFL Cup.

Although having invested heavily in the summer transfer market, Manchester United are yet to hit peak form under Solskjaer and it has been a topic of discussion among the fans whether he is the right man for the job.

Red Devils legend Schmeichel has full faith in Solskjaer’s ability to lead the Red Devils in the right direction for years to come as he stressed the club’s DNA is ingrained in him.

Schmeichel explained that he cannot see another manager that understands Manchester United in the way a former star like Solskjaer does, which allows him to help the club continue to go from strength to strength.

While discussing Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford, Schmeichel told talkSPORT: “When we talk about this it is all sort of like headline talks, Ole out Ole Out, yes that is fair enough if you think that, but then give me another name.

“Who can go in and change the fortunes of Manchester United in a split second like that?

“I do not see that person out there.

“I am very, very comfortable with Ole as a manager.

“He has got that Manchester United DNA engraved into him.

“He understands what the club is, he understands what needs to be done, not just today or next week but also in five years.

“And I think that is important, that continuity of how the club is has always been their strength.”

Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa last weekend in the Premier League and will look to bounce back with a win when they host Everton at the weekend.