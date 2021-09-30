Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs NS Mura

Competition: Europa Conference League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Slovenian side Mura to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Europa Conference League tonight

Spurs’ group stage opener in the competition saw them play out a 2-2 draw in France against Rennes and boss Nuno will be keen to see his side record a comprehensive win on home turf this evening.

Mura went down 2-0 against Vitesse in their Europa Conference League group opener.

Tottenham continue to be without winger Steven Bergwijn, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Tonight, Pierluigi Gollini starts in goal for Tottenham, while at the back Nuno picks Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs, with Cristian Romero and Joe Rodon in the centre.

Further up the pitch Nuno chooses Oliver Skipp and Harry Winks, while Dele Alli, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso support Dane Scarlett.

If the Tottenham boss wants to shake things up then he has a host of options, including Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs NS Mura

Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Romero, Reguilon, Skipp, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Scarlett, Gil

Substitutes: Austin, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Son, Kane, Emerson, Dier, Tanganga, Lucas, Ndombele, White, Omole