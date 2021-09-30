Marcelo Bielsa is of the view that Leeds United new boy Lewis Bate is getting better every time he takes to the field and lauded him for his passing ability.

The Whites won the race to secure Bates’s signature from Chelsea, beating the likes of Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Since arriving at Elland Road, Bate has been a fixture under Leeds under-23s boss Mark Jackson, with Bielsa also keeping a close eye on him.

The Argentine is of the view that Bate is raising his game with each passing outing, and acknowledged how well versed he is in managing possession in the middle of the park.

Bielsa revealed he is impressed with Bate’s passing ability, having demonstrated that part of his game in Leeds colours over his seven appearances so far this season across all competitions.

Asked whether he thinks Bate is getting better and better, Bielsa’s told a press conference: “I think exactly the same as you said, he is a player that performs better every time in the games that he is a part of.

“He is a player that is constantly managing the ball and he doesn’t lose it very often.

“And he has got a good sense of a passing, he can thread it through a needle.”

Bate will be hoping to keep improving his game and possibly catch Bielsa’ eye to leap into his first team plans at the club as the season progresses.