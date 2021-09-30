Chelsea loan star Michy Batshuayi has expressed his delight at being able to work with Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin, who he feels has high expectations of him.

The 27-year-old joined Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas on loan until the end of the season from Chelsea on the back of an underwhelming stint with Crystal Palace in the summer.

With the World Cup scheduled for next year, Batshuayi is hopeful of regaining his form and making his case to be in Belgium’s squad for the tournament during his time at Besiktas.

The Chelsea loan star pointed out that there are quality players playing in the Turkish top flight and insisted that playing with them week in week out is good for him.

Batshuayi also expressed his delight at being able to work with Yalcin, who he admires both as a coach and a player, and pointed out that the Besiktas boss has high expectations of him.

“The Turkish League has strong players“, Batshuayi told Turkish television channel TRT Spor.

“It’s good for me to play matches every week with such players.

“Sergen Yalcin’s football career was great.

“I like him very much as a coach.

“I also like that he has expectations of me.”

Batshuayi has scored three goals and provided one assist from five Turkish Super Lig appearances for Besiktas so far this season.