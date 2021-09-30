West Ham United starlet Frederik Alves has revealed he was starstruck by Manchester United duo Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes when he got an opportunity to speak with them while warming up for an FA Cup clash last season.

The Hammers added Alves to their defensive options in January, roping him from Danish side Silkeborg IF on a permanent basis.

Alves earned a place in West Ham’s squad that faced Manchester United in a fifth round FA Cup clash in February, and had an eventful day even though he remained on the bench.

The 21-year-old revealed that he got an opportunity to talk with Reds Devils superstars Cavani and Fernandes in Portuguese while they were warming up, with full-back Alex Telles also joining in the conversation.

Alves admitted he was completely starstruck by the Manchester United duo as he never imagined that he would talk to them.

“A great experience was to be [in the squad] against Manchester United in the FA Cup”, Alves told Danish outlet Bold.dk.

“I stood warming up next to Cavani and Bruno Fernandes and got to speak a little Portuguese with them.

“Cavani also knew a little bit, and then Alex Telles was there too.

“It was completely wild.

“It happened so suddenly that, wow, I just stood there talking to them.

“I had never imagined I would have to talk to them, and you cannot help but be starstruck when it comes to players like them.”

Alves is currently plying his trade on loan at League One side Sunderland this season as he looks to step up his game with regular first team minutes.