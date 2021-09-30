Fixture: Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League this evening.

After losing their group stage opener in Spain against Real Betis, Celtic will be hoping to spring a surprise on Leverkusen on home turf tonight.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has seen his side suffer from indifferent form in the Scottish Premiership, while injuries have also disrupted his team selection.

Joe Hart starts in goal this evening, while in defence Postecoglou selects Anthony Ralston and Adam Montgomery as full-backs, with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt in the centre.

Midfield sees Celtic go with Tom Rogic, David Turnbull and Callum McGregor, while up top Liel Abada and Jota support Kyogo Furuhashi.

Postecoglou has options on the bench if needed, including Albian Ajeti and Georgios Giakoumakis.

Celtic Team vs Bayer Leverkusen

Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Montgomery, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Rogic, Jota, Kyogo

Substitutes: Barkas, Bain, Scales, Bitton, Giakoumakis, Ajeti, Soro, McCarthy, Urhoghide, Shaw, Welsh