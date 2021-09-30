Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has backed Junior Firpo to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and pointed to Ezgjan Alioski as an example.

The Whites roped in Junior as they wanted a natural left-back to replace Alioski, who left Elland Road after the expiration of his contract.

Despite starting four Premier League games for Leeds so far this season, Junior is yet to make a direct attacking contribution and has struggled to impress at his new club.

However, Bielsa has full faith in Junior’s ability and backed him to shine once he gets fully acclimatised to the rhythm of Premier League football.

The Argentine pointed to ex-White Alioski, who took a considerable amount of time to get consistency on the pitch in the top flight, even though he had several years of English football under his belt, unlike Junior, who is playing in his first season outside Spain.

“With regards to his development in the team, I think he hasn’t been able to play a 7-point performance, but he hasn’t also played below a 6-performance”, Bielsa told a press conference while discussing Junior’s start at Leeds.

“He has had a regular performance and he’s grown, but below what he’s capable of doing.

“To give an example, Alioski took a lot of games to stabilise his game and he had been in England for a few years.

“Junior coming from playing with two teams that play a different rhythm to the Premier League – no better or worse, but different and this process is taking him forward and from my point-of-view it invites optimism.

“When Junior manages to have the rhythm the Premier League imposes on you, he’s going to be a full-back that shines a lot because he has all the physical and technical resources to generate moments of very good football.”

Leeds are yet to register a win in the top flight this season and Whites faithful will be hopeful all their stars, including Junior, will step up their game soon.