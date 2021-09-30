Donny van de Beek is set to seek assurances over his future at Manchester United after another frustrating night sitting on the bench in a big game, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Dutch midfielder joined Manchester United from Ajax last year but is yet to earn the trust of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has continued to remain a bit-part player.

After struggling to game time last season, there were suggestions that he would get more opportunities after Manchester United decided against letting him go in the summer.

But that has not happened and his frustration boiled over during the Champions League game against Villarreal on Wednesday night when he was upset at not getting a chance.

The midfielder is not happy with his situation and is set to seek assurances over his position in the squad at Old Trafford.

He has already lost his place in the Netherlands squad and is unhappy to continue to sit out in the big games.

Van de Beek wants to know whether he has a future under Solskjaer ahead of the winter transfer window.

The futures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are under a cloud with their contracts expiring next summer.

A potential departure for the duo would push the Dutchman up the pecking order at Old Trafford.

But for the moment, he wants to know whether he is going to play enough football at Old Trafford this season.