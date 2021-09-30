Kalvin Phillips’ agent Kevin Sharp has insisted he can only see a positive outcome as the Leeds United star continues negotiations over a new deal, with both parties keen on reaching an agreement.

Phillips has been an integral part of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds squad, playing a key role in helping them earn promotion from the Championship and again stepping up his game in the Premier League.

Having tied down striker Patrick Bamford with a new contract earlier this year, Leeds have been working on securing the services of another key player in Phillips on a long-term deal.

And Phillips’ agent Sharp has revealed negotiations between his group and Leeds are progressing smoothly with both parties keen on reaching an agreement soon.

Sharp insisted he is only seeing a positive outcome with regards to Phillips extending his stint at Elland Road.

“I’ve had positive discussions with Leeds throughout the summer on a new contract for Kalvin and talks are ongoing”, Sharp told the Daily Telegraph.

“I can only see a positive outcome.

“Kalvin’s desire is to stay at Leeds and there is a real willingness from all sides to make it happen.”

There has been suggestions that Leeds’ top flight rivals in the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United are eyeing a move for Phillips next summer, but as it stands, he is fully committed to continuing his career in Yorkshire.