Former Premier League star Danny Higginbotham has admitted that he was surprised when Chelsea allowed Fikayo Tomori to leave this year.

Lack of game time prompted Tomori to seek a loan move away from Chelsea in the winter transfer window this year and he joined AC Milan.

He made a massive impression at the San Siro and the Rossoneri took up the option to make the move permanent in the summer transfer window.

Tomori has been hugely impressive at AC Milan and has played a key role in helping the side back into the Champions League this season.

It has earned him a place in the England squad and Higginbotham believes it is nothing less than he deserves for his performances.

He admits that he was left surprised by Chelsea’s decision to let him go on a permanent deal given his talent.

The former defender took to Twitter and wrote: “Well-deserved call up for Fikayo Tomori.

“Was surprised he was allowed to leave Chelsea.

“Only 23 and adds to an already relatively young squad that can now grow together and be around for quite a few major tournaments.”

With Harry Maguire out injured, Tomori has got an opportunity to make an impression on England manager Gareth Southgate over the next couple of weeks.