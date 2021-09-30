Fixture: West Ham United vs Rapid Vienna

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have announced their starting side and substitutes to welcome Rapid Vienna to the London Stadium in the Europa League this evening.

The Hammers grabbed a 2-1 win away at Leeds United in the Premier League in their last match and also won their Europa League group stage opener 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb.

David Moyes’ men will start as big favourites to now see off the visiting Austrians, who lost their group opener 1-0 at home against Racing Genk.

Moyes continues to be without defender Ryan Fredericks, who has a groin issue.

This evening Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham, while at the back Moyes selects Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Craig Dawson and Issa Diop in the centre.

Further up the pitch the West Ham manager selects Declan Rice and Mark Noble, while Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic support Michail Antonio.

Moyes can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up, where options include Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United Team vs Rapid Vienna

Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Antonio, Vlasic

Substitutes: Fabianski, Randolph, Zouma, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Soucek, Kral, Alese, Baptiste