Tottenham Hotspur spoke with the entourage of River Plate head coach Marcelo Gallardo in the summer as part of their arduous managerial search, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs were heavily criticised by many for their long managerial search that saw them hold talks with Antonio Conte, Gennaro Gattuso and Paulo Fonseca.

Julian Nagelsmann, Hansi Flick and Erik ten Hag were also sounded out but the north London club eventually appointed Nuno Espirito Santo following many stumbles and heartbreaks.

And it has been claimed that Spurs were even prepared to look at left-field options in their search for a new manager.

River Plate coach Gallardo was also on their shortlist and Tottenham held talks with his camp over him potentially crossing the Atlantic.

The 45-year-old had been in Europe as a player for Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, but he has spent his managerial career in Argentina.

They were hopeful that Gallardo would be tempted by an offer to manage in the Premier League but he decided against leaving River Plate as he felt it was not the right time.

The Argentine has been at River Plate since 2014 where he has won 12 major trophies over the last seven years.

There are suggestions Spurs are already sounding out candidates to replace Nuno, who is under pressure after just six league games this season.