Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has insisted that the Whites are not worried about getting their first three points of the season, but stressed the need to earn them to calm the fans’ nerves.

Six games into the Premier League campaign, Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who managed an impressive ninth-place finish last season, currently sit 18th in the table with just three points.

Explaining the importance of earning Leeds’ first three points of the season, striker Bamford has insisted that the players are not worried about it as they know they will get them soon.

The England international, though, is of the view that the Yorkshire-based club need to bag their first three points of the season to calm the fans’ nerves.

Bamford explained that calming the nerves of the fans will change the atmosphere in the stadium, which he feels will, in turn, help Leeds perform better.

“First three points, as a team we know that they are going to come at some point, that is not a worry“, Bamford said on The Official Leeds United Podcast.

“I think the biggest thing is it might not make a massive difference to the team and the group that is involved in it all every day.

“But it will make a massive difference to people who are outside the group, who work at the training ground, the fans, which changes the whole atmosphere around the stadium, around the training ground, there’s not that sense of nervousness.

“So, I think it affects people in a bigger way which in turn affects us and helps us.“

Aware of the importance of earning their first three points of the season, Leeds will be hopeful of registering their first win when they host Watford this weekend.