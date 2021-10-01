Chelsea have been given a boost to their hopes of signing Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule as he is in no rush to pen a fresh deal with the German giants.

Sule’s future at Bayern Munich is under the scanner as he has entered the final year of his contract at the club.

The uncertainty around the centre-back’s future in Germany has seen him turn the heads of several clubs from abroad, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel an admirer and the player linked with the Blues.

And according to Munich based German daily Abendzeitung, Sule is in no rush to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena despite only having less than a year left on his current deal.

The defender is fully focused on stepping up his performances on the pitch at the moment and is not concerned about contract negotiations.

As it stands, Sule is allowed to sign pre-contract agreements with potential suitors in January.

However, with the 26-year-old raising his game under new coach Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich are against the idea of letting him leave the club, especially on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make any moves for Sule when the winter transfer window swings open.