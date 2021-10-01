Steve Nicol is of the view that Liverpool starlet Cutis Jones is looking over his shoulder when it comes to earning a consistent spot in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven, which is keeping him from becoming complacent.

Jones was struggling for game time under Klopp at the start of the current Premier League campaign, but was finally handed his first start last weekend in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Brentford, in which he scored a screamer from outside the box.

Klopp gave Jones another start midweek in Liverpool’s 5-1 demolition of Porto in the Champions League and he had another stellar outing, registering two assists in his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Liverpool legend Nicol is impressed with Jones’ uptick in form and is of the view that he is always looking over his shoulder in terms of holding down a spot in Klopp’s first eleven.

Nicol explained that because Jones is always on his toes, he is not at all complacent, which has resulted in him raising his game on the pitch.

“There is no question he [Jones] is looking over his shoulder, no question”, Nicol said on the Extra Time show on LFCTV.

“And there is nothing better for a manager, when you are putting the team-sheet out or you are giving the team out and everybody is waiting on the name and you can see it in the face, once you hear the name, you can sort of sit back and relax a little about it.

“That is what you want.

“You want your eleven players sitting on the edge of the seat, not just quite a 100 per cent sure that they are going to be starting because complacency is the worst thing that can happen to any player and he clearly is not that right now.

“He is absolutely waiting to hear his name and is looking over his shoulder.”

Jones has been rewarded for his recent performances for Liverpool by his country as England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley has called him up for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.