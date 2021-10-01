Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has complemented Sunderland for their play near their opponents’ goal, describing them as possessing a strong goal threat.

Sunderland sit atop the League One standings and a large part of their success early in the season has been their goalscoring.

The Black Cats have scored in all but one of their nine league games so far and in midweek hammered home five goals against Cheltenham Town.

They take on Portsmouth this weekend and the Pompey boss is full of praise for the Black Cats’ attacking so far this season.

Cowley is impressed by the way Sunderland carry themselves up the pitch and are always on the hunt for goals, striking fear into opponents’ defences while at the same time working hard off the ball.

“They’ve recruited well and there’s real competition for places across their group, with a high quality of attacking players”, Cowley said in a press conference ahead of the game against Sunderland.

“I really like their movement at the top end of the pitch and they carry a real goal threat, while also being hard-working against the ball.

“After nine games they are the best team in our division and we have to respect that, but certainly not fear it.

“We’re a team with good players and have to put a game-plan together that allows us to get on the right side of the result.”

Sunderland’s scorers this season have been varied as eleven different players have got on the scoresheet, but Ross Stewart has so far scored seven goals and is level as the second highest goalscorer in the league.