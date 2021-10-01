Leeds United talent Joe Gelhardt has admitted he shocked himself by scoring a brace against Liverpool Under-23s in a Premier League 2 clash last month and picked out one of those strikes as the best he has scored so far in his career.

Gelhardt is among the most highly rated young talents at Elland Road and is a fixture in Mark Jackson’s Under-23s squad.

The 19-year-old has been on fire for his team in front of goal this season and caught the eye with two stunning strikes in their 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool Under-23s last month in a Premier League 2 clash.

Gelhardt has admitted he shocked himself with his performance against the Reds, in which he also registered an assist in addition to getting on the scoresheet.

The Whites starlet feels one of his strikes against Liverpool is the best goal he has scored so far in his career.

Asked which is the best goal he has scored, Gelhardt said on LUTV: “I think one of my best ones is recently against Liverpool Under-23s.

“Yes [two of them], they were both two nice goals.

“I shocked myself to be fair.

“I think the most important goal that I have ever scored was my first professional goal in the league, I think that was the most important for myself.

“But I think my best one was probably against Liverpool last week.”

Gelhardt has made the Premier League matchday squad twice so far this season and with striker Patrick Bamford sidelined with injury, first team boss Marcelo Bielsa could hand him some minutes in the upcoming games.