Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has denied he would make a good James Bond after he was backed for the role by current 007 Daniel Craig.

Debate is raging over who the next actor to play James Bond should be and Craig weighed in with his view that Klopp could do the job.

The Liverpool boss is less sure however and believes he would not be a good choice to become the next 007.

Klopp joked that he would have people turning their TVs off, while his focus is on helping Liverpool rather than saving the world.

Asked about Craig’s comments, Klopp told a press conference: “Thank you for having these nice words, but I would be a very bad James Bond!

“If I walked out of the water in swim shorts then the whole of the world would turn off!

“He has to save the world and I have to help Liverpool.”

Klopp will keep his focus on the job at hand with Liverpool, who have a tough assignment in the shape of champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool have not beaten Manchester City since 2019 and lost their last encounter against the Citizens 4-1 at Anfield.