Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz has tipped his hat to the fans for the incredible atmosphere they created at Celtic Park on Thursday as his team inflicted a heavy defeat on Celtic in a Europa League clash.

The Hoops fell to a second consecutive loss in the Europa League on Thursday as visitors Bayer Leverkusen ran riot at Celtic Park, scoring four goals without any reply.

With Celtic playing their first home game of the Europa League proper, Celtic Park was filled to the rafters, although the visitors were ultimately able to silence the crowds.

Die Werkself starlet Wirtz, who got on the scoresheet against Celtic, tipped his hat to the fans for creating an incredible atmosphere at the Glasgow giants’ stomping ground.

“It was an incredible atmosphere”, Wirtz told German broadcaster RTL after the Celtic clash.

Wirtz revealed he really enjoyed playing at Celtic Park and stressed he is happy with the way his team are performing at present.

“It was just fun to play here.

“It’s going very well at the moment, but the most important thing is that the team win.

“If I can score [more] goals then I’ll be very happy.”

Celtic are going through a tough run of results at the moment and fans will be hoping they can get back to winning ways on Sunday when they take on Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership clash.